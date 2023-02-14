Seahawks Kenneth Walker has speed needed to construct perfect RB

In his latest edition of “RB Index” for NFL.com, analyst and former running back Maurice Jones-Drew attempts to construct the perfect running back by choosing various traits from current, active players to piece into perfection.

In the speed category, Jones-Drew chose none other than Seahawks running back, Kenneth Walker III.

“Walker showed blazing speed at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2022, running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash,” MJD writes. “It became clear this wasn’t a fluke when the rookie recorded the second-fastest speed as a ball-carrier this season, hitting 22.09 mph during a 74-yard, fourth-quarter sprint to the end zone in Seattle’s 37-23 win over the Chargers in Week 7. In fact, he had four rushes in which he reached at least 20 mph this season.

“The fleet-footed Walker ran his way to second place in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting – a solid start to a promising career.”

Jones-Drew used seven other bruisers from around the league to build his perfect back. Besides speed, the individuals selected showcased size, durability, contact balance, vision, agility and elusiveness, hands and pass protection.

