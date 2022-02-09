Do Seahawks need to keep Russell Wilson to get to Super Bowl LVII?

The Super Bowl kicks off in Los Angeles in under a week and the hype is already building to a fever pitch. The Rams, one of the Seattle Seahawks’ most formidable divisional rivals, will represent the NFC, and young quarterback Joe Burrow will take the reins for the Cincinnati Bengals.

This begs the question, what do the other 30 teams around the NFL need to do to get to the big game next season. Gregg Rosenthal, Around the NFL editor, took a look at every team from the NFC and predicted how each could replace the Rams in Super Bowl LVII next year.

His one suggestion for the Seahawks – Seattle must not trade quarterback Russell Wilson.

“There’s an argument for trading Wilson now, with his value high, to better the long-term future of the Seahawks,” Rosenthal writes. “I don’t buy that argument, especially if making the Super Bowl next season is a goal. (And if Pete Carroll is still there, it should be!)”

Will Aaron Rodgers' Packers or Dak Prescott's Cowboys make it to Super Bowl LVII? @greggrosenthal examines one significant thing each NFC team must do to replace the Rams atop the conference next seasonhttps://t.co/KZB33Y9tNf pic.twitter.com/Zk0UJcKG8k — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 9, 2022

“Most of the Seahawks’ secondary and offensive line are headed for free agency,” Rosenthal continues. “The team has plenty of cap space. This would have been a sensible year to blow up the entire machine, but ownership didn’t want to change course with Carroll or GM John Schneider. If they want to squeeze more out of the Carroll-Wilson era, they may as well go as bold as possible in spending, like their division-rival Rams did.

“Seattle’s roster is fine in most spots and excellent in very few.”

