Seahawks ‘keenly interested’ in bringing back Bobby Wagner

According to a report by Gregg Bell at the News Tribune, the Seahawks are keenly interested in bringing back former linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“Multiple league sources told The News Tribune at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday the Seahawks are keenly interested in re-signing the 32-year-old Wagner to play again in the middle of their defense in 2023.”

Wagner was released by the Rams last week just one year into the five-year deal he signed last March after getting cut by Seattle.

It’s not difficult to see why the Seahawks would want Wagner back. Their linebacker corps fell off badly last season in Wagner’s absence and Jordyn Brooks suffered an ACL tear late in the year that might affect his availability at least early in the 2023 season.

Wagner was with Seattle from 2012-2021 and played his position as well as anybody. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and has earned six first-team All-Pro nominations.

Wagner will not officially become available until the new league year begins on March 15 but he has been granted permission to speak with potential teams.

More Latest Seahawks News!

Seahawks hopeful safety Jamal Adams can avoid setbacks in recovery Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks rehab process from ACL tear 'going to be a while' Seahawks center Austin Blythe announces retirement from the NFL 4 quotes from Pete Carroll's press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Seahawks 'bracing' for Sean Desai to get Eagles defensive coordinator job

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire