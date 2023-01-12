Seahawks K Jason Myers makes first ever player-voted All-Pro team
Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has had a strong 2022 season, bouncing back from an off-year in 2021 when he only made 73.9% of his field goal attempts. This season he’s gone 34/37 – 91.9%. That gives him a great track record in two of the last three years – having led the NFL at 100% in 2020.
Myers isn’t flying under the radar, either. In fact, he’s getting some great recognition from his peers. We were expecting to see Justin Tucker get the nod, but Myers is the kicker and only Seattle player who made the All-Pro team as voted on by the players themselves. Here’s the full team.
QB: Patrick Mahomes - Chiefs
RB: Josh Jacobs - Raiders
WR: Justin Jefferson - Vikings
WR: Davante Adams - Raiders
TE: Travis Kelce - Chiefs
LT: Trent Williams - 49ers
LG Joel Bitonio - Browns
C: Jason Kelce - Eagles
RG: Zack Martin - Cowboys
RT: Lane Johnson - Eagles
EDGE: Nick Bosa - 49ers
EDGE: Myles Garrett - Browns
DT: Chris Jones - Chiefs
DT: Aaron Donald - Rams
LB: Fred Warner - 49ers
LB: Roquan Smith - Ravens
CB: Pat Surtain II - Broncos
CB: Darius Slay - Eagles
SS: Derwin James - Chargers
FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick - Steelers
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson - Falcons
PR: KaVontae Turpin - Cowboys
K: Jason Myers - Seahawks
P: Tommy Townsend
LS: Morgan Cox - Titans
