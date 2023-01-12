Seahawks K Jason Myers makes first ever player-voted All-Pro team

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has had a strong 2022 season, bouncing back from an off-year in 2021 when he only made 73.9% of his field goal attempts. This season he’s gone 34/37 – 91.9%. That gives him a great track record in two of the last three years – having led the NFL at 100% in 2020.

Myers isn’t flying under the radar, either. In fact, he’s getting some great recognition from his peers. We were expecting to see Justin Tucker get the nod, but Myers is the kicker and only Seattle player who made the All-Pro team as voted on by the players themselves. Here’s the full team.

QB: Patrick Mahomes - Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

RB: Josh Jacobs - Raiders

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

WR: Justin Jefferson - Vikings

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

WR: Davante Adams - Raiders

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

TE: Travis Kelce - Chiefs

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

LT: Trent Williams - 49ers

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

LG Joel Bitonio - Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

C: Jason Kelce - Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

RG: Zack Martin - Cowboys

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

RT: Lane Johnson - Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE: Nick Bosa - 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE: Myles Garrett - Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

DT: Chris Jones - Chiefs

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

DT: Aaron Donald - Rams

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

LB: Fred Warner - 49ers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

LB: Roquan Smith - Ravens

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CB: Pat Surtain II - Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

CB: Darius Slay - Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

SS: Derwin James - Chargers

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick - Steelers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson - Falcons

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

PR: KaVontae Turpin - Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

K: Jason Myers - Seahawks

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

P: Tommy Townsend

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LS: Morgan Cox - Titans

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire