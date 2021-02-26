Seahawks' K.J. Wright doesn't see issue with potential 49ers signing

Seahawks LB Wright doesn't see issue with joining 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

K.J. Wright has played with the Seattle Seahawks for a decade, and is quite familiar with the intense rivalry the team shares with the 49ers. Nevertheless, when a Seahawks fan said the city would always love him if he went anywhere except the 49ers, Wright questioned why that would be an issue.

This dude is so legit. Out here replying to people. Man if you do leave for more money Seattle will miss you tremendously but will also cheer you on like crazy wherever you go. Unless it’s SF. Thanks for everything and hope to see you in Seattle next year!! — Dennis Topolski (@402Seahawks) February 22, 2021

What’s wrong with SF? — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) February 22, 2021

He wouldn't be the first longtime Seahawk to find his way to the Bay Area, as Richard Sherman played his first seven NFL seasons in Seattle before coming to the 49ers in 2018.

Like the 49ers, Seattle is quite limited in terms of cap space, with just $4.3 million available per Over The Cap.

The social media back-and-forth was sparked by a quote from Wright when he joined "The Jim Rome Show" and spoke about why he wouldn't be taking any discounts to remain with the Seahawks.

"I do way too much on the football field to take a discount," Wright told CBS Sports Radio (h/t 49ers Web Zone). "It makes absolutely no sense. If you want to win all these championships and look good on Sundays, you've got to compensate your guys that are making plays."

General manager John Lynch doesn't have much room to work with either, as the 49ers' $13.1 million in cap space likely will be allocated to upcoming free agents like Trent Williams or Jason Verrett, or might be utilized at positions of greater need for the organization than linebacker.

It's nice to see that Wright doesn't hold any ill will toward the 49ers, but he isn't very likely to end up in the Bay Area if Seattle doesn't end up retaining him.

