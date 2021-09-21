Seahawks just barely favorites over Vikings for Week 3 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks blew it at home against the Tennessee Titans this past week, surrendering a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to fall to 1-1 on the season. They weren’t alone in screw-up territory, though. The Minnesota Vikings lost by one point to the Arizona Cardinals thanks to a missed chip-shot field goal (sounds familiar).

As it happens, the Vikings are next on the schedule and even though the Seahawks are the road team they are favorites. Heading into Week 3, Seattle is favored by 1.5 points against Minnesota, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Seattle has dominated this series in the Russell Wilson era, winning each of their last seven meetings with the Vikings going back to 2012. The most recent came last season on Monday Night Football, a one-point victory.

