Seahawks S Julian Love tells GMFB why DBs talk so much trash

If NFL wide receivers are competitive to the point of psychosis, defensive backs are on an entirely different level.

This week we got yet another example of cornerbacks arguing with each other over who’s better, both in today’s league and back in the day. Darrelle Revis and Asante Samuel went at it on Twitter yesteday for a while, while it started as a debate over Tariq Woolen vs. Sauce Gardner in 2022. This is hardly unusual, though. As Eagles corner Darius Slay put it:

I’ve been saying this lol that’s y we cant never workout together. 😂 https://t.co/ilR5fN8Pgg — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 11, 2023

So, why are DBs so eager to talk trash? Seahawks safety Julian Love was asked that question on Good Morning Football. Here’s how he answered.

Why do DBs trash talk more than other positions??@_jlove20 brings the love pic.twitter.com/RVEqLsvnBW — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 12, 2023

