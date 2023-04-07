Seahawks S Julian Love on Seattle: ‘I knew I was supposed to be there’

The Seattle Seahawks added a number of new faces to their defense throughout the first wave of free agency, including former Giants safety Julian Love.

Love spoke with reporters via Zoom on Thursday and explained why he chose Seattle as his landing spot after four years in New York.

“After I met Coach (Pete) Carroll and everybody in the building, it just felt comfortable,” Love explained. “I think that is the biggest stressor of free agency, the unknown. I don’t know the people in the organization for the most part, but meeting them and getting to know them, it was clear cut, I knew I was supposed to be there.”

Love was originally selected by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. For New York last season, he posted 109 total tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions and a sack.

“I am always looking for the ability to grow,” Love continued of his new opportunity with the Seahawks. “I feel like this past year I was just scratching the surface of the player I can be in this league and so throughout free agency, I just wanted an opportunity to be at a place where that was possible.”

As for his personal interactions during his visit to Seattle, that’s what helped seal the deal for Love.

“We started with the casual conversation about family, background, and all of that stuff, but (Carroll) couldn’t help but talk ball with me,” Love said. “He was kind of going in and out of talking ball and I love that. That’s the kind of the player and learner that I am, so before you knew it, within five minutes of being in his office, we were at the computer going over tape. That’s what it was. I was just watching tape with him, picking his brain, and him picking my brain.

“That is where the reassurance came from.”

