Seahawks’ Jon Rhattigan glad Army is letting him try to make it in the NFL

Seahawks undrafted rookie linebacker Jon Rhattigan played his college football at Army, which at times has required all graduates to serve in the military before pursuing a career in pro sports or any other field. But the current policy at the Pentagon is to allow graduates of the service academies to delay their service while they pursue a pro sports career, and Rhattigan is grateful for that.

“I’m just blessed that I was able to graduate from West Point and there’s a policy in place that allows us to represent and play in the NFL, as well,’’ Rhattigan said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Rhattigan surprised even himself by playing so well as a senior last season that he began to draw NFL interest. He acknowledged that playing in the NFL had not been part of his plan during his years at West Point.

“That wasn’t my main goal,’’ Rhattigan said.

But it’s his goal now, and he’s working out with the Seahawks in the hopes that he’ll take a fairly unlikely route to an NFL career.

