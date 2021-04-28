Seahawks' John Schneider has ‘just a little jab’ for 49ers GM John Lynch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lindsey Wisniewski
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

John Schneider has ‘just a little jab’ for 49ers GM John Lynch originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

“Always compete.”

It’s the philosophy embedded in Pete Carroll and John Schneider’s mindset each and every offseason as they look to strengthen the Seattle Seahawks roster and become more competitive in the top-tier of the NFL.

This year is no different. Evaluating college talent is a year-round job for coaches and scouts and making sure everyone is on the same page is a crucial part of the Seahawks draft process. But this season is unique in that coaches and scouts are limited in their ability to travel as frequently to spot young talent in action due to the uncertainness and unpredictability amid the COVID pandemic.

Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

Still, the Seahawks managed to reach out, make the calls, and book the tickets. And as it turns out, Seattle met with a few more prospects than its NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Two days ago, 49ers GM John Lynch dished out the numbers on how his team managed to scout so many players with so much uncertainty.  

“We attended 176 games and practices, despite COVID and travel restrictions this year,” Lynch said. “We saw essentially every player of note, that didn’t opt out, play live this fall. We took part in nearly 400 Zoom calls with schools, countless calls and texts to gather background information. Interviewed nearly 600 players in-person, by phone and by Zoom… We covered 128 separate Pro Days.”

On Wednesday, the Seahawks GM one-upped him by going through the same statistics and adding 1 to each number.  

“We actually attended 176 college games and practices we conducted 401 Zoom calls,” Schneider said. “We interviewed 601 players, and we attended 129 separate pro days.”

Just a little jab to our friends in the Bay Area.

- John Schneider

With the 2021 NFL Draft less than 24 hours away and the regular-season start just a few months away, it’s clear one of the fiercest rivalries in all of football is very much still alive in 2021. 

Recommended Stories

  • Broncos pick up former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater in Panthers trade

    The Broncos traded for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater, bringing in the Saints backup to compete with Drew Lock, and maybe a 2021 draft pick.

  • GM John Schneider never actively negotiated on a Russell Wilson trade

    Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told the media he never actively negotiated on a Russell Wilson trade this offseason.

  • Door is still open for veteran LB K.J. Wright to re-sign with Seahawks

    The Seattle Seahawks thought linebacker K.J. Wright would be signed elsewhere by now but are still in talks with the veteran free agent.

  • Seahawks: We have to let legal process play out with Aldon Smith

    Aldon Smith‘s arrest on a battery charge was a topic at a Wednesday press conference with Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll. Smith was arrested due to an incident that occurred days after agreeing to a contract to join the Seahawks as an edge rusher. The Seahawks issued a statement at [more]

  • How Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater trade affects 49ers, NFL draft

    The Broncos made a move for a QB, leaving the 49ers with a shortlist of trade destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo and perhaps an altered NFL draft plan.

  • Power Ranking After: Talladega 1

    Talladega is wild card, but with four aero-restricted superspeedway Jokers in the deck, it can radically change the remaining cards to be dealt. (Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul set for June 6 in Miami

    "Bragging rights" apparently are on the line when boxing champ Floyd Mayweather steps in the ring with YouTuber Logan Paul.

  • Report: Detroit Lions tried to trade up for LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase at No. 4

    According to the popular Jimmy Johnson trade value chart, fair price for the Detroit Lions to move up to No. 4 would be third- and fourth-round picks.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Only a few things holding QB Justin Fields back from stardom

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 4 overall — the Buckeye's dual-threat star who has a few issues holding him back.

  • Blockbuster contract for LSU women's coach Kim Mulkey - $23.6 million over 8 years

    LSU's Kim Mulkey will earn $23.6 million over her deal, which would make it the largest overall paid to a women's basketball coach at a public school.

  • Thousands of containers are falling off ships

    International shipping has always been a dangerous game, with hazards including storms, pirates - or even getting your ship stuck sideways in a canal. But pressure to speed up journeys and carry ever-greater carrier loads amid changing weather patterns has created a new hazard: containers plunging into the ocean. Cargo worth tens of millions of dollars has fallen off ships in recent months, as the industry suffers the sharpest surge in lost containers for seven years. More than 3,000 containers went overboard last year, with at least 1,000 lost this year already, disrupting supply chains and hitting manufacturers including Tesla. It comes as AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping group, said disruption and price rises prompted by the closure of the Suez Canal would continue for most of the year. The Danish company nearly doubled its profit forecast as a result to between $9bn and $11bn.

  • Canadiens F Jonathan Drouin taking leave of absence

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • UFC 261: How, when and where to watch Kamaru Usman face Jorge Masvidal

    Dana White is giving three title fights to the UFC's first full-capacity crowd in over a year.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NHL roundup: Lightning, Panthers clinch playoff bids

    Brayden Point tallied a goal and two assists, Alex Barre-Boulet scored and Ondrej Palat added two assists as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning rode strong production from their top line to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Tuesday night and clinch a playoff berth. Alex Killorn added two goals and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay improved to 7-3-0 in its past 10 games by winning for the third straight time.

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • Will Deshaun Watson be traded this week?

    As the 2021 draft looms, the biggest NFL story of the past six weeks has taken a back seat. It possibly won’t stay there. There’s still a scenario in which the Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before, during, or immediately after the draft. The door swings open to a trade if Watson and his 22 [more]

  • Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'I have my reasons'

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May

  • After getting the band back together, world No. 2 Justin Thomas raring to go at Valspar Championship

    Justin Thomas on playing at Innisbrook: "I love this tournament. I love this golf course. The golf course is right in front of you."