Seahawks, Jets almost swapped first-round draft picks
Super interesting nugget: #Jets, #Seahawks ‘had a deal done’ on draft day to swap 1st round picks per @RichCimini but it fell through. NYJ was trying to trade up for Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V), but ended up getting him anyway. 📻 Flight Deck Pod #TakeFlight #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/rJzJ01Bbyq
— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 3, 2022
