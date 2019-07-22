Seahawks Jarran Reed suspended for first 6 games of season, tied to 2017 incident

The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jarran Reed for the first six games of the regular season for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy after his appeal was denied on Friday morning.

2017 incident cited

The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks DL Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season. (Getty Images)

NFL Network cited an incident from “early 2017” as the cause of Reed’s suspension.

According to reports, Reed was investigated for an early-morning incident on April 27, 2017 incident at a Bellevue, Wash. home

A woman claimed that Reed had assaulted her and a domestic violence investigation was opened.

However, he was neither charged nor arrested in connection to the case.

It is unclear why Reed has been suspended more than two years after the accusation, as the NFL maintains its record of truly gobsmacking inconsistency when it comes to the enforcement of its punishment guidelines for domestic violence incidents.

Coming off breakout season

Reed, a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2016, had a breakout season in 2018.

He started all 16 games, with 10.5 sacks (he totaled 3.0 over his first two seasons), 12 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

With Frank Clark traded to Kansas City, Reed is the only returning Seahawks player who had more than 3.0 sacks last year.

