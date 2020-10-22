Seahawks' Jamal Adams ‘starting to get my step’ back after groin injury

Jamal Adams ‘starting to get my step’ back after groin injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks were looking forward to getting Jamal Adams back after the bye week, but his status remains uncertain heading into this week’s divisional matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

On the UNINTERRUPTED’s 17 Weeks podcast, the All-Pro safety provided an update on his groin injury but did not put a timetable on his return to the field.

“Body’s feeling good, man,” Adams said. “I’m starting to get my step. I’m starting to get back to me. I know my body. God’s timing is the best timing, so I’m not even going to put a ‘when I will return’ or whatever it is."

He continued, "For me it’s like, I’ll let Coach address the injury and stuff like that. I don’t get into that because I’m focused on something else. I’ll let him make the shots. We’re on the same team, we have our opinions and we come up with the conclusion together. I had my down times with it. Going to work today, had a good day, but not my best day. It happens. It’s life. You got to manage that, take your lumps, take your (losses) and just learn from it.”

The Seahawks star safety has missed the past two games with a groin injury and did not practice Wednesday. When asked about Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Adams’ status remains up in the air.

"Each one of these are just one day at a time—see what happens and then see what happens the next day, how guys return, so we won't really know anything 'til later in the week."

While Adams may not be ready to practice yet, Ryan Neal has proven he deserves a shot to be a starter. Neal went from practice squad to unsung hero after stepping in for Adams in the fourth quarter vs. the Cowboys and coming away with the game-winning interception.

The following week, Neal tipped a pass from Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill for his second-career interception.

“He’s played well enough to play with the starters,” Carroll said Monday. “So, we’re really pleased about that. That only makes us stronger, and it’s a great statement about how he’s taken advantage of the opportunity, so it makes us better.”