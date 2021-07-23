Seahawks, Jamal Adams open to resetting safety market with extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When the Seattle Seahawks traded two first-round picks last year to acquire safety Jamal Adams from New York, it was only a matter of time before an extension would be signed.

Now, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has reported he expects a deal between the Seahawks and Adams to be agreed to before the beginning of the 2021 NFL season.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann]

"(The Seahawks) are willing to make him, according to my sources, the highest-paid safety in the NFL," Garafolo said. "Now if I'm Jamal Adams, I say, 'Well I'm a safety and a linebacker.' Even though those linebackers sometimes make comparable money, you're going to make your case. The bottom line is the Seahawks in their offers have already come in at the highest-paid safety. Justin Simmons jumped to the top of the market for the Broncos. They're willing to go higher than that. So to me, they're in the right realm already. So I believe at some point before the start of the season, this gets done between the Seahawks and Jamal Adams because they're where they should be as far as making him the highest-paid safety."

Adams has one year left on his deal worth $9.86 million, but a holdout seems likely if a deal cannot be reached. Especially after Adams dealt with a groin strain that cost him four games, a torn labrum and two broken fingers.

Despite the injuries, the safety lived up to the hype as Adams set a single-season record for a defensive back with 9.5 sacks in just 12 games in 2020.

Justin Simmons signed a four-year, $61 million extension with Denver in March becoming the highest paid safety in the NFL. That deal averages to $15.25 million a season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks want to keep Bobby Wagner as the highest paid defensive player on its team at $18 million annually so expect a deal worth around $17 million per season for the former sixth overall pick.