Seahawks make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with four-year, $70 million extension, per report

The standoff between Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks is over.

The star safety agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension that makes Adams the NFL's highest-paid safety, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The agreement also includes $38 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

At $17.5 million per season, Adams' contract outpaces that of Justin Simmons, who previously became the league's highest-paid safety when he agreed to a four-year, $61 million extension in March.

Adams, 25, had been seeking a new deal this offseason as he prepared to head into the final year of his rookie contract. He reported for training camp but did not take part in practices after also sitting out the offseason program amid negotiations.

PRESEASON WINNERS, LOSERS: Whose stock is up, down?

MORE: Who has edge in NFL's QB battles after first preseason games?

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) yells to the sidelines during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams joined the Seahawks in 2020 when the team last July traded two first-round selections to the New York Jets to acquire the standout safety.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Adams set the NFL single-season record for sacks by a defensive back with 9 1⁄2 in 12 games. While Adams was used frequently on blitzes, his struggles in coverage became a talking point throughout the season, with the safety pushing back on the narrative and asserting that he was "doing fine."

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jamal Adams contract: Seahawks star becomes NFL's highest-paid safety