Seahawks’ Jamal Adams expected to practice in full ahead of Bills meeting

One of the biggest early-season transactions before the 2020 campaign even got going was star safety Jamal Adams being traded from the Jets to the Seahawks.

However, Adams has been hindered by a lingering groin injury he sustained Week 3 and he got some good news heading into his team’s matchup with one of his old AFC East rivals. According to Seahawks Wire, the Bills are likely to face Adams in Week 9 as he’s expected to have a full week of practicing.

“He’s going to go full practice this week and get back into action,” Carroll said on Monday. “He was going to try that last week and it just didn’t work out right, he got ill. He should be able to go. We won’t know until Thursday about Friday, just as we do it.”

“He’s just dying to get out there with the fellas, so we’re really looking forward to it,” Carroll added.

While only appearing in parts of three games so far for the Seahawks, Adams has recorded three tackles for loss this season with two sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, his overall grade thus far this season is a 68.0 overall.

In six career games against Buffalo, Adams has a 3-3 overall record and has defended four passes.

