Seahawks take Jalen Carter, Utah CB in Round 1 of this 2023 NFL mock draft

Seahawks fans who aren’t sold on Jalen Carter should probably get used to him getting mocked to their team at No. 3 overall. The Georgia defensive tackle is consensus No. 1 all-around prospect in this draft class and the one that fits Seattle’s personnel needs best. That means between now and draft day we’re going to be hearing his name a lot. For now, let’s focus on the Seahawks’ other first-round pick.

Right now it’s No. 18 overall thanks to the Dolphins’ forfeiture of their first-rounder thanks to their Tom Brady, Sean Payton tampering shenanigans. In a new 2023 mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle takes Carter first, then Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III at 18.

Just as Iowa produces the best offensive linemen prospects and Ohio State the top wide receivers, Utah is known for putting out excellent and pro ready defensive backs. Phillips is no exception. He may not have the size of a prototypical Pete Carroll cornerback (he’s listed as 5-foot-10, 191 pounds), but he comes loaded with a bonanza of ball skills. He’s posted nine interceptions and 21 passes defensed in 31 games for the Utes.

The scouting report on Phillips from The Draft Network says he’s quick and twitchy but a reactionary defender. Here’s the highlights.

