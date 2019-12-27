Seahawks will have Jadeveon Clowney, Shaquill Griffin, Mychal Kendricks

The Seahawks will have defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) on Sunday.

Clowney, Griffin and Kendricks were off the team’s injury report Friday, with no designation.

Seattle ruled out left tackle Duane Brown (knee/biceps) and receiver Malik Turner (concussion).

Brown had his meniscus trimmed this week.

The Seahawks started Jamarco Jones at left tackle against the Cardinals, keeping George Fant in his usual role as a sixth offensive linemen.

The Seahawks list safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) and offensive guard Ethan Pocic (core) as questionable.