The Seahawks are giving tight end Jacob Hollister a second-round tender, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Seattle will have Greg Olsen and Will Dissly at the position this season, but the team values Hollister.

Hollister, 26, was the team’s third-leading receiver last season with 41 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He spent his first two seasons in New England, catching eight passes for 94 yards.

The Seahawks gave up a seventh-round choice in a trade last April.

Seahawks give Jacob Hollister second-round tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk