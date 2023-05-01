Seahawks invited these players to 2023 rookie minicamp

In addition to the 28 players they have reportedly signed as undrafted free agents, the Seattle Seahawks have extended a handful of invitations to prospects for their 2023 rookie minicamp.

Here are all of the reported invites so far.

XFL QB Jack Coan

#Seahawks invited quarterback Jack Coan to their rookie minicamp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023

Richmond QB Reese Udinski

Reece Udinski is headed to minicamp with the @Seahawks ‼️#OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/doCZsPmrrN — Richmond Spider Football (@Spiders_FB) April 30, 2023

Rhode Island TE Caleb Warren

DRAFT: @RhodyFootball WR Ed Lee (@Ed_Ed_andEdlee) has been invited to the Patriots’ (@Patriots) mini camp. The second Ram to receive a mini camp invite (Caleb Warren/Seattle). Could the former walk-on complete the fairytale and remain in New England?#GoRhody #URI #NFLDraft — Mark Radigan (@mark_radigan) May 1, 2023

San Diego S Hunter Nichols

A lot of y’all didn’t think I’d make it this far..😬 Catch me at mini camp😎 #seahawks pic.twitter.com/S3M59tmOhI — Hunter Nichols (@HunterNichols21) April 30, 2023

Colorado LB Robert Barnes

Colorado linebacker Robert Barnes invited to #Seahawks rookie minicamp in two weeks, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023

