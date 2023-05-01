Seahawks invited these players to 2023 rookie minicamp

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

In addition to the 28 players they have reportedly signed as undrafted free agents, the Seattle Seahawks have extended a handful of invitations to prospects for their 2023 rookie minicamp.

Here are all of the reported invites so far.

XFL QB Jack Coan

Richmond QB Reese Udinski

Rhode Island TE Caleb Warren

San Diego S Hunter Nichols

Colorado LB Robert Barnes

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire