Seahawks invited these players to 2023 rookie minicamp
In addition to the 28 players they have reportedly signed as undrafted free agents, the Seattle Seahawks have extended a handful of invitations to prospects for their 2023 rookie minicamp.
Here are all of the reported invites so far.
XFL QB Jack Coan
#Seahawks invited quarterback Jack Coan to their rookie minicamp
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023
Richmond QB Reese Udinski
Reece Udinski is headed to minicamp with the @Seahawks ‼️#OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/doCZsPmrrN
— Richmond Spider Football (@Spiders_FB) April 30, 2023
Rhode Island TE Caleb Warren
DRAFT: @RhodyFootball WR Ed Lee (@Ed_Ed_andEdlee) has been invited to the Patriots’ (@Patriots) mini camp.
The second Ram to receive a mini camp invite (Caleb Warren/Seattle).
Could the former walk-on complete the fairytale and remain in New England?#GoRhody #URI #NFLDraft
— Mark Radigan (@mark_radigan) May 1, 2023
San Diego S Hunter Nichols
A lot of y’all didn’t think I’d make it this far..😬 Catch me at mini camp😎 #seahawks pic.twitter.com/S3M59tmOhI
— Hunter Nichols (@HunterNichols21) April 30, 2023
Colorado LB Robert Barnes
Colorado linebacker Robert Barnes invited to #Seahawks rookie minicamp in two weeks, per a league source
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023