Seahawks invite former Ohio State QB Kory Curtis to rookie minicamp

The Seahawks are mulling their options at quarterback as they move towards the 2024 NFL draft.

In addition to visits with several QB prospects in the upcoming draft, including multiple meetings with Michigan’s JJ McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix, UCF’s Johny Rhys Plumlee and Spencer Rattler from South Carolina, the team has also invited former Ohio State quarterback Kory Curtis to their rookie minicamp.

Super grateful for the opportunity to join the @Seahawks. The first step on this journey…Rookie minicamp! #AGTG — Kory Curtis (@KoryCurtis12) April 19, 2024

Curtis never actually got on the field for the Buckeyes, so he transferred to Bryant, and then to DII school Gannon, where he started two years, throwing 47 touchdowns and 11 picks total.

Since then Curtis has been playing in the arena league. Here are some college highlights he shared.

Some video from 2022 of @KoryCurtis12 with @FootballGannon where he totaled 47 touchdowns in two seasons after transfers from Ohio State and Bryant. https://t.co/3ZyDEGhTLO pic.twitter.com/8uYuPtHurt — Mike Fenner (@Fenner_6) April 19, 2024

