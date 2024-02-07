Seahawks interviewed Cowboys DL coach for defensive coordinator

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks interviewed Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde for their open defensive coordinator position.

Dallas has not fared well in the postseason the last few years, getting bounced early in the playoffs despite three straight 12-win seasons. One can hardly blame their defensive line for that, though. DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and the rest have done their part for a Cowboys defense that had been led by Dan Quinn for the last few years – he is now head coach of the Commanders. Durde is also interviewing with Dallas to replace him.

The Seahawks seem to be leaning towards hiring a defensive line coach for this spot, as the only other reported interview so far has been with Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

In related news, Seattle’s previous defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt was recently hired by the Eagles to be their new defensive line coach.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Mock draft: Seahawks land Georgia TE Brock Bowers at 16

Ranking all 32 NFL teams by strength of schedule for 2024

Geno Smith takes heat on Twitter for his 3 Pro Bowl picks

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire