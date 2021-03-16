Are Seahawks interested in Sam Darnold as Russell Wilson replacement?

It has been an uncharacteristically noisy offseason for the Seattle Seahawks for all the wrong reasons. Quarterback Russell Wilson has become quite vocal about his unhappiness with the current situation, and trade rumors have been circulating thanks to his agent Mark Rodgers.

This story has grown a new chapter as Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News dropped another piece of the puzzle. According to Leonard, the Seahawks would be interested in acquiring Jets quarterback Sam Darnold should they trade Russell Wilson.

Last week Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd said on his show the Chicago Bears were attempting to make an offer for Wilson the Seahawks couldn’t refuse. In the segment, Cowherd mentioned head coach Pete Carroll might make a move for the former USC standout, as he has been effusive in his praise for Darnold.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has a high opinion of Sam Darnold and could end up trading for the Jets quarterback if Seattle deals Russell Wilson, a league source told @NYDNSports today. “Keep an eye on Seattle for Darnold,” the source said. Story:https://t.co/iU78IpMASV — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 15, 2021

“I think he’s really talented without question,” Carroll said last December. “He’s got great throws in him. He’s a real quarterback. He sees things. He makes big plays and big throws in difficult situations because of his talent. It’s just a matter of time. Sam’s going to be a really big-time QB. He’s thrown a lot of balls in three years. He’s had a lot of experience. It will pay off in the long run.”

Turns out Cowherd’s sourcing on the story was well done, as this is now the second major report linking Carroll’s interest with the Jets quarterback. Darnold’s availability shouldn’t be an issue, as New York is widely expected to pick one of this year’s rookie signal callers with the No. 2 overall pick.

Although the Seahawks have reportedly taken calls regarding a Wilson trade, it should absolutely be noted they are *not actively shopping* the recently anointed Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated general manager John Schneider has listened to offers, but is not engaging in any meaningful negotiations.

This is in line with what has been said about Schneider’s willingness to be in on every call as all general managers should be. All indications point to Wilson being a Seahawk in 2021.

However, it is a little unusual – or concerning, depending on your perspective – all these news dumps are coming through third party media outlets. Neither Carroll, Schneider or anyone on behalf of the Seahawks organization have publicly affirmed Wilson’s status on the roster. Nor has Wilson or his agent made a similar statement about wanting to be in Seattle. All have come through reporters like Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and now Pat Leonard.

Right now, any rumors the Seahawks would be interested in replacing a top-5 quarterback in Russell Wilson with a statistical bottom-5 quarterback in Sam Darnold will remain as mere speculation.

