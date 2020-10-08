What Seahawks intend to do with defensive tackle Snack Harrison

The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the practice squad on Wednesday, but the team has bigger plans for him in the near future. However, he likely won’t be available by Sunday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Let me see him on a practice field first, I’ve got to see what he looks like running around,” coach Pete Carroll told the reporters. “Learning the defense, he’ll be fine there. He’s a really smart football player, that’s not going to be a problem. It’s just how fit he is and all that. He’s a big man, so we got to see what he looks like.”

Harrison had been contemplating retirement at the end of last season and hasn’t stepped on a football field since. He’ll need to get up to strength and speed before he’s eventually promoted to the active roster and he gets his chance on game day.

“Damon’s been a real force in the league, and he’s got a real special style—he’s so big and so strong and stout in the middle,” Carroll continued. “This opportunity to get him now and to get him on the practice squad is to give him a chance to work and get ready and learn what we’re doing and see where he can fit in as soon as possible.”

