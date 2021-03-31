Seahawks ink WR Tyler Lockett to four-year contract extension

The Seahawks have locked up star wide receiver Tyler Lockett for the long term. Seattle is giving Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension, with $37 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Russell Wilson made it clear this offseason that something had to be done about the offensive line for him to remain on board with the direction of the Seahawks. It was essentially an ultimatum from Seattle’s franchise quarterback. Deemed expendable by the Las Vegas Raiders after seven seasons, he quickly caught on with the Seahawks, who jumped at the opportunity to add a proven veteran in the mold of their prototypical interior offensive lineman.

    Tyler Lockett is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks, and likely as Russell Wilson's favorite target, for the foreseeable future. The Seahawks and Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The deal locks up Wilson’s favorite target from each of the past two seasons and will likely help Seattle in its attempts to ease a salary cap crunch for the 2021 season.

    Gabe Jackson was the third selection of the Raiders’ 2014 draft class, following edge rusher Khalil Mack and quarterback Derek Carr. For seven years, Jackson was a key piece of the Raiders’ offensive line. But in that time, the franchise had just one winning season. Even when the club went 12-4 in 2016, Carr’s injury [more]

    See highlights from 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Kyle Pitts' 12 touchdown season for the Florida Gators.

    Now that the 2021 NFL regular season will have 17 games, which of the Seahawks' single-season records are likely to be broken?

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

    G. Gordon Liddy, the former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the Watergate break-in that resulted in the resignation of President Richard Nixon, has died, the Washington Post first reported. He was 90.Details: Liddy, who was also a lawyer, talk show host and actor, died Tuesday at his daughter's home in Fairfax County, Virginia, his son Thomas Liddy told WashPost. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe didn't say what the cause of death was, but confirmed it wasn't COVID-19.For the record: Liddy was convicted of conspiracy, burglary and illegal wiretapping for his role in the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate building in June 1972.He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $40,000 in fines for his crimes.But Liddy only served about 4.5 years after President Jimmy Carter commuted his sentence, saying it was "in the interest of equity and fairness."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    Burnett, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2010, announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons.

    Greg Ward under contract for the 2021 season after signing his exclusive rights tender

    Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is staying with the Green Bay Packers. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday the team has re-signed both Lewis and defensive end Tyler Lancaster. The 36-year-old Lewis has spent the past three seasons in Green Bay after playing 12 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him out of UCLA in the first round of the 2006 draft.

    Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) on Tuesday firmed up the order with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to buy an additional 23 737-9 MAX jet with the option to buy 15 more, a deal the two companies initially announced in December as a commitment, further lifting confidence for the struggling planemaker as it limps back to normalcy after facing a global ban and decimated demand for air travel during the coronavirus pandemic. What Happened: Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest U.S. passenger carrier, laid out plans to buy an additional 23 737-9 MAX aircraft between 2023 and 2024, and the option to buy 15 more with delivery between 2023 and 2026, under the amended agreement. In a separate statement, Boeing said it has finally firmed up the order for 23 737-9 airplanes and 15 options with Alaska Airline which was announced in December as a commitment. The order is estimated to be worth about $2.96 billion at list price and will bring the carrier’s total 737 MAX orders and options to 120 airplanes. Boeing said Alaska Airlines received its first 737-9, the smallest MAX variant, in January and began revenue service on March 1. Its second 737-9 entered service on March 18, with two additional 737-9s scheduled to begin revenue service next week. There are 29 unfulfilled 737 MAX orders for Alaska, as of February 28, according to the Boeing website. Why It Matters: The deal comes a day after the planemaker said Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) had secured 100 new 737 MAX-7 jet orders — its biggest order since the planes were ungrounded. Chicago-headquartered Boeing is making full efforts to win back and retain customers after its bestselling plane 737 MAX resumes commercial flying after a 20-month safety ban triggered by fatal crashes. Price Action: Alaska Air shares closed 3.6% higher at $69.94, Southwest shares closed 1.56% higher at $61.91, and those of Boeing closed 0.59% higher at $252.0, on Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood's Ark Space Exploration ETF To Begin Trading On TuesdayBoeing Enters Into .28B Loan Agreement With Banks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Chances are, if you love the history of American racing, you'll find something in the 24,000-square-foot ‘Driven to Win’ display to go crazy for.

    LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put on quite a show at his pro day workout Wednesday

    LPGA rookie Yealimi Noh was hit with a $10,000 slow-play fine from last week's Kia Classic.

    While Gonzaga could become the first team to roll through a season undefeated since 1976, it is also making history from a betting perspective.

    Austin Blythe's deal with the Chiefs comes with just $990,000 guaranteed, which the Rams could've easily afforded.

    NFL owners met this week and approved a 17-game regular season. George H. McCaskey voted against the extra game.

    Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 03/30/2021

    Verstappen passed Hamilton with less than four laps to go but had to give the lead back after going off track while making the pass.