Seahawks ink punter Michael Dickson to 4-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When the Seahawks took a punter in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Seattle's front office was ridiculed.

Now years later, Seattle has inked the Texas product with an extension, inking Michael Dickson to a four-year extension with $14.5 million in new money per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Four years, $14.5 million in new money, source says. Gets $10.6 million in the first two years. https://t.co/g24KyD3K5k — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 4, 2021

Dickson will earn $10.6 million in the first two years of the deal. The signing itself was broke by Mark Sanchez of GOAT Farm Media.

With the deal, Dickson will be with Seattle through 2025. He's set to earn $3.384 million in base salary next season.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann]

In three seasons with Seattle, Dickson has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week three times ( Week 8 2018, Week 2 2020, Week 15 2020) and NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November 2018.

In 2018, Dickson was named a First-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl when he averaged 48.2 yards on 78 punts with a 42.5 net as a rookie.

Dickson has a 47.6 yards average on 213 punts with a 42.6 net. He has had one punt blocked and 94 downed inside the 20 with 16 touchbacks.

In his final collegiate season, Dickson was an unanimous All-American and won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks have $7 million in remaining cap space and Jamal Adams has yet to be signed to his rookie extension.