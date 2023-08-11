Seahawks injury updates: WR Cade Johnson, WR Dee Eskridge and more

The Seahawks had a couple of wide receivers suffer injuries in last night’s preseason win over the Vikings.

After the game, coach Pete Carroll offered updates on Cade Johnson – who was taken off the field in a stretcher – and Dee Eskridge – who was injured again on the opening kickoff, plus a few others who were unofficially ruled out.

WR Cade Johnson

The worst of it happened to Johnson, who spent most of the 2022 season on Seattle’s practice squad. Johnson suffered a heck/neck injury and had to leave the field on a stretcher.

Update: #Seahawks WR Cade Johnson was taken to the Hospital after being immobilized on a stretcher last night.https://t.co/HjTtBXe39H Johnson was taken Harborview Medical Center for evaluation of head and neck injuries, according to the team. WR Tyler Lockett and TE Noah Fant… pic.twitter.com/8KyOqqY1f7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2023

Carroll says he has a concussion but beyond that it was a “real good report.”

Pete Carroll said they got “a real good report” on Cade Johnson. He has a concussion but “No other findings” after tests at hospital. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 11, 2023

WR Dee Eskridge, WR Cody Thompson, NT Cam Young

The cause of Eskridge’s six-game suspension is another matter, but his terrible luck with injuries has seemingly continued into the 2023 campaign. Eskridge was injured on the opening kickoff and had to leave the game. Carroll says Eskridge suffered a twisted knee but did not know the severity of it – although he claims he was able to move around well on it.

Carroll also told reporters that wide receiver Cody Thompson was held out due to groin tightness. Rookie nose tackle Cam Young was also sidelined by a calf strain.

Pete Carroll said Dee Eskridge twisted his knee on the opening kickoff. Don’t know severity of it yet.

Cody Thompson was held out with groin tightness.

Cam Young didn’t play due to a calf strain. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 11, 2023

Outside of that, there don’t appear to be any significant injuries from last night’s game – at least none that have been reported as of yet.

