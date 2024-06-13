Seahawks injury updates: Tyrel Dodson, Anthony Bradford, JSN and more

The Seahawks closed out their 2024 mandatory minicamp a day early. After yesterday’s practice head coach Mike Macdonald sent players home for the summer, so they won’t return until training camp begins in about six weeks.

Before we head into the weekend, we have a few small injury updates to share, courtesy of the beat reporters who were on-hand at the VMAC for yesterday’s practice. Brady Henderson at ESPN reports that right guard Anthony Bradford returned to practice for the first time this spring. Bradford had been out with an ankle injury since last season ended. He is projected to start at right guard, as rookie Christian Haynes is still working with the second-string offensive line unit.

Also, right tackle George Fant missed yesterday’s practice. Fortunately, it’s not injury related and head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that it’s about managing his workload. The next man up at right tackle was Raiqwon O’Neal. The depth beneath Abe Lucas could turn out to be one of the team’s biggest x-factors, depending on how his knee recovers from surgery. Lucas missed 11 games last season with chronic pain.

Also, a couple of players suffered what appeared to be minor injuries during Wednesday’s practice. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left practice early with a shoulder issue but Macdonald said the Seahawks were just playing it safe by sitting him out. Also, receiver Laviska Shenault left early with a foot injury, but Macdonald was also unbothered about that one.

George Fant, who’s been filling in at RT for Abe Lucas, didn’t practice today. Macdonald said they’re managing his load and will do so in camp. Raiqwon O’Neal worked with the No. 1 OL at RT. G Anthony Bradford (ankle) returned to practice. First time we’ve seen that all spring. pic.twitter.com/dRrC4jrapS — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 12, 2024

The one real negative injury update we have to share concerns linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Seattle was already relatively thin at this spot with Jerome Baker on the sidelines until training camp with a wrist injury from Week 18 last season. Yesterday we learned that Dodson is also injured with an undisclosed issue and Macdonald doesn’t expect him back until training camp, either.

With their two projected starters at inside linebacker out, the team went with Jon Rhattigan and Patrick O’Connell at practice.

Coach Mike Macdonald says #Seahawks don’t expect inside LB Tyrel Dodson to be on the field until training camp late July/early August. Undisclosed injury. With Jerome Baker rehabbing wrist surgery, leg issue 1st ILBs are Jon Rhattigan, Patrick O’Connell ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/nTMR5PmssM — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 11, 2024

This is pretty far from ideal, but fans should keep in mind that it’s only the middle of June and there isn’t anything to do until training camp, anyway.

If Dodson and Baker are still out by the time the preseason starts then it might become a legitimate concern. Until then, remember that the Seahawks were always going to take a step backwards at this position after the exits of Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, who both signed lucrative deals with other teams in free agency.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Watch: sights, sounds from Day 2 of Seahawks minicamp

Counting down Seahawks top-10 tackle leaders of all time

Seahawks have 2 of the top 50 players in merchandise sales

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire