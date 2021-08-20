Seahawks injury updates: QB Geno Smith has cleared concussion protocol

Geno Smith took a scary hit in last week’s preseason opener against the Raiders. The Seahawks’ No. 2 quarterback left the field soon after and was eventually ruled out with a concussion.

Good news: Smith has apparently cleared the concussion protocol and is back at practice, per head coach Pete Carroll.

“He had a really good couple of days, and he’s back on the field today. We’re really happy that he made it through it, so he’s clear.”

However, Carroll said he’s not sure if Smith will suit up for Saturday night’s home game against the Broncos. Carroll was also mum on the possibility of starters playing. Even if Russell Wilson is active, it’s unlikely he will get a lot of snaps given the state of Seattle’s offensive line. That should give the coaching staff more time to evaluate backups Alex McGough and Sean Mannion.

Carroll also offered injury updates on a few other players.

Wide receivers Penny Hart (ankle) and Dee Eskridge (toe) are not expected to play. Neither is center Ethan Pocic (hamstring). Offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (back) should be out there, while defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche could go either way.

