Seahawks injury updates: Who’s out for preseason finale vs. Packers?

The Seattle Seahawks will be playing their last preseason game of the year today on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

For most NFL teams, the preseason finale is generally all about giving as many snaps as possible to third-stringers, undrafted rookies and other players on the roster bubble as coaches determine who will make the initial 53-man roster. It’s anybody’s guess if we will see the starters play at all today, but we do know for sure some guys who won’t be out on the field. Here are a few key Seahawks injury updates going into Preseason Week 3.

CB Devon Witherspoon

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle’s fifth overall pick in the draft has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason opener against the Vikings. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters recently that Witherspoon will be back at practice next week.

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Another guy we definitely won’t see on the field today is the Seahawks’ other first-round draft pick. JSN suffered a fractured wrist against the Cowboys last weekend and underwent surgery. Carroll initially told reporters he could be out 3-4 weeks but that’s likely too optimistic of a timeline – it’s possible they won’t have him back until Week 6 after the bye.

SS Jamal Adams

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The team activated their oft-injured star safety from the PUP list on Thursday. For now, Adams is cleared to participate in walk-through practices only, so he’s clearly not in game shape just yet. His status for Week 1 against the Rams is still up in the air.

OLB Darrell Taylor

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Taylor has been sidelined by a shoulder injury for several weeks and isn’t expected to suit up today. Coach Carroll says there’s a “chance he could start doing some stuff” next week, whatever that means.

WR Dareke Young

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Another young receiver who’s out is one of the team’s two seventh-round draft picks from last year. Young suffered a hip abductor injury in the team’s mock game scrimmage three weeks ago and has been out ever since. Carroll has told reporters he believes it will require surgery. Wide receiver Cody Thompson (shoulder) is also out.

S Jonathan Sutherland

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Undrafted rookie Jonathan Sutherland is also on the definitely not playing today list. He has performed well this preseason but he suffered a calf injury against Dallas, sidelining him for what would have been another critical chance to show he belongs in the league’s deepest safety room.

Who's in?

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

On the bright side, rookie center Olu Oluwatimi is expected to play today as he returns from a minor elbow injury he suffered in the preseason opener. Carroll says he wants to see Oluwatimi making progress, per the team website.

“Just see where he is, see if he keeps making progress. He’s been a little bit hindered because his elbow has been a little bit of a problem, he’s had to adapt to that. But to his credit, his mentality, his attitude have been great. He doesn’t want to miss anything.”

Third-string center Joey Hunt (knee) is not expected to play, so we should get an extended look at Oluwatimi.

More Seahawks Wire stories

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Game day info for Seahawks, Packers matchup

Updated 90-man roster for Preseason Week 3

Every NFL team’s most surprising cut candidate

5 takeaways from Wednesday’s Seahawks practice

Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf top jersey sellers in UK

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire