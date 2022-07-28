Breaking news:

DK Metcalf agrees to 3-year, $72M extension with Seahawks

Seahawks injury updates: Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams, Dee Eskridge

Tim Weaver
·2 min read
The Seahawks are down a couple of important players through the first two days of training camp. Second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge was limited on Wednesday and did not participate today. Meanwhile, strong safety Jamal Adams has not practiced yet.

After today’s session coach Pete Carroll offered updates on both players.

WR Dee Eskridge: Hamstring

Apparently the issue with Eskridge is a sore hamstring. While this is a relatively minor injury there may be concern about his ability to stay on the field. Eskridge missed most of his first offseason with an ankle issue followed by most of his rookie season due to a concussion.

We’ll keep an eye out for more Eskridge updates as they come.

SS Jamal Adams: Hand

The much bigger problem is that Seattle’s $70 million star safety is missing in action again. Carroll says Adams is getting opinions on a hand issue, the same hand he’s had surgery on as well as broken fingers in the past. Carroll offered no return timeline.

Adams missed a total of eight games over the previous two seasons due to a variety of issues, most notably his shoulder. He was expected to be 100% by the time training camp began, though.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

