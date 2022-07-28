Seahawks injury updates: Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams, Dee Eskridge

The Seahawks are down a couple of important players through the first two days of training camp. Second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge was limited on Wednesday and did not participate today. Meanwhile, strong safety Jamal Adams has not practiced yet.

After today’s session coach Pete Carroll offered updates on both players.

WR Dee Eskridge: Hamstring

Carroll says Dee Eskridge didn’t practice today due to hamstring soreness. But he says it’s not a pull and is a slight injury. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 28, 2022

Apparently the issue with Eskridge is a sore hamstring. While this is a relatively minor injury there may be concern about his ability to stay on the field. Eskridge missed most of his first offseason with an ankle issue followed by most of his rookie season due to a concussion.

We’ll keep an eye out for more Eskridge updates as they come.

SS Jamal Adams: Hand

The much bigger problem is that Seattle’s $70 million star safety is missing in action again. Carroll says Adams is getting opinions on a hand issue, the same hand he’s had surgery on as well as broken fingers in the past. Carroll offered no return timeline.

Jamal Adams will be out for a bit getting some additional opinions on a hand issue, Pete Carroll says. Jamal had broken fingers he had surgery on in the past. Pete says the current issue is on the same hand. No timetable on Jamal’s return. Also no word on potential surgery. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 28, 2022

Adams missed a total of eight games over the previous two seasons due to a variety of issues, most notably his shoulder. He was expected to be 100% by the time training camp began, though.

