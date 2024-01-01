Seahawks injury updates: Ken Walker, Abe Lucas, Evan Brown

The Seahawks lost a critical game to the Steelers on Sunday, and along the way they suffered several injuries.

After the game was over, head coach Pete Carroll gave the media a few updates on injured players.

RB Ken Walker

Walker entered this game as questionable with a shoulder injury. He balled out during his time on the field, averaging over five yards per carry and scoring Seattle’s first touchdown. However, he later had to leave the game. Carroll says he re-aggravated his shoulder issue.

RT Abe Lucas

The biggest injury came when right tackle Abe Lucas went down with a knee injury and had to be replaced by Stone Forsythe. Carroll says that Lucas did not aggravate the knee issue that put him on injured reserve for a couple months earlier this season.

C Evan Brown

Seattles offensive line took another hit a short time later when starting center Evan Brown had to leave the field due to a concussion. He was quickly ruled out. Carroll would only say that Brown got hit in the head and needed a break.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett and cornerback Artie Burns were also dinged up at different points in the game but were not ruled out.

