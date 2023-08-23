Seahawks injury updates: JSN, Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks and more

While there’s still one more preseason game to play, the Seahawks are officially in regular season mode. Training camp is over and practice is just practice. After yesterday’s regular-mode practice, head coach Pete Carroll offered injury updates on several key Seattle players, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks.

Here’s what Carroll had to say about each of them.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

It’s good luck to hear the bad news first, so we’ll start with the biggest bummer of the bunch. Yesterday Adam Schefter at ESPN reported rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba injured his hand in Saturday night’s preseason win over the Cowboys and will require surgery.

Carroll confirmed that JSN has a “slight fracture” in his wrist and says he could miss the next 3-4 weeks.

JSN has a “slight fracture” in his wrist, Pete carroll says. Pete adds that they’re being optimistic as far as timeline. Could be 3-4 weeks. “We’ll see,” Pete says. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 22, 2023

SS Jamal Adams

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Most of Carroll’s news was positive, though – especially as it pertains to the most-oft injured player on the team. Strong safety Jamal Adams suffered a quad injury in Week 1 against the Broncos and missed the rest of the season. He began training camp on PUP list but Carroll says he’ll be activated today.

Pete Carroll said it looks like S Jamal Adams will be activated off PUP tomorrow or Wednesday. The idea there is that Adams would then be allowed to take part in walk-throughs; he would eventually be eased into practice but not right away. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 22, 2023

LB Jordyn Brooks

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

We also got a positive update on inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who suffered an ACL tear in Week 17. Brooks was activated from the PUP list recently and yesterday Carroll told reporters he “thinks” that Brooks will be ready for Week 1.

Pete Carroll says he thinks linebacker Jordyn Brooks is going to play in the Seahawks’ opener. He practiced today. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 22, 2023

WR Cade Johnson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The best news of all concerns wide receiver Cade Johnson, who had to be stretchered off the field in the preseason opener against the Vikings. Carroll says Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol and returned to practice yesterday.

From positive perspective, Cade Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice today. So he may very well be back in the mix to play significant offensive snaps with JSN out. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 22, 2023

DE Mike Morris

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Rookie defensive end Mike Morris out of Michigan has been out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury. Carroll says that he recently underwent a procedure on his shoulder and says it’s not clear when he’ll be back.

Mike Morris recently had a shoulder procedure, Pete says. Pete sounded worried about that one. Not clear when he’ll be back. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 22, 2023

WR Dareke Young

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

One of last year’s seventh-round draft picks is also possibly headed for surgery. Coach Carroll told the media that wide receiver Dareke Young has a hip abductor issue that may require surgery.

Dareke Young has a hip injury that may require surgery, Pete says. Dareke is gonna go outta town to get looked at. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 22, 2023

