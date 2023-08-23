Seahawks injury updates: JSN, Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks and more

Tim Weaver
·3 min read

While there’s still one more preseason game to play, the Seahawks are officially in regular season mode. Training camp is over and practice is just practice. After yesterday’s regular-mode practice, head coach Pete Carroll offered injury updates on several key Seattle players, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks.

Here’s what Carroll had to say about each of them.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

It’s good luck to hear the bad news first, so we’ll start with the biggest bummer of the bunch. Yesterday Adam Schefter at ESPN reported rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba injured his hand in Saturday night’s preseason win over the Cowboys and will require surgery.

Carroll confirmed that JSN has a “slight fracture” in his wrist and says he could miss the next 3-4 weeks.

SS Jamal Adams

Most of Carroll’s news was positive, though – especially as it pertains to the most-oft injured player on the team. Strong safety Jamal Adams suffered a quad injury in Week 1 against the Broncos and missed the rest of the season. He began training camp on PUP list but Carroll says he’ll be activated today.

LB Jordyn Brooks

We also got a positive update on inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who suffered an ACL tear in Week 17. Brooks was activated from the PUP list recently and yesterday Carroll told reporters he “thinks” that Brooks will be ready for Week 1.

WR Cade Johnson

The best news of all concerns wide receiver Cade Johnson, who had to be stretchered off the field in the preseason opener against the Vikings. Carroll says Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol and returned to practice yesterday.

DE Mike Morris

Rookie defensive end Mike Morris out of Michigan has been out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury. Carroll says that he recently underwent a procedure on his shoulder and says it’s not clear when he’ll be back.

WR Dareke Young

One of last year’s seventh-round draft picks is also possibly headed for surgery. Coach Carroll told the media that wide receiver Dareke Young has a hip abductor issue that may require surgery.

