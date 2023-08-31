Seahawks injury updates: JSN, Darrell Taylor, Devin Bush and more

We won’t see the first Seahawks injury report of the season until next Wednesday, so for now we have to rely on what head coach Pete Carroll deems to share with the media after practice.

Here’s a few injury updates we got from Carroll and the beat writers on Wednesday.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest news is that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was back at practice only a week after getting surgery on his broken wrist. JSN was spotted wearing a cast on his left hand during practice, but he appeared to be performing just fine.

Carroll told reporters after practice that JSN is doing “remarkably well.”

JSN is doing “remarkably well, Pete carroll says. He’s able to catch passes, punts, etc. Pete is hoping JSN can play Week 1 but also says “we’ll see what happens.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 30, 2023

CB Devon Witherspoon

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle’s other first-round draft pick remains out with a hamstring injury that’s caused him to miss a lot of time this offseason. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon did not practice again yesterday and has not for over three weeks. Carroll would only share that Witherspoon is “still in rehab.”

Pete Carroll being intentionally vague about a lot of injuries with team now in something of regular season mode. But says Devon Witherspoon remains “in rehab.” Gave no ETA for return otherwise. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 30, 2023

DE Mike Morris

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Another rookie who’s been out a while is defensive end Mike Morris. While he didn’t offer any specific details, Carroll did volunteer that Morris has not returned to practice as of yet.

Carroll did volunteer that Mike Morris has not come back to practice yet. But as noted, he gave no real specifics or ETAs about any of the injured players today. They don't have to reveal anything until next week when injury reports finally come out….. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 31, 2023

OLB Darrell Taylor

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Another lineman that’s been missing in action for an extended period of time is outside linebacker Darrell Taylor. He suffered a shoulder injury early in August and has not practiced since. That trend continued yesterday.

Darrell Taylor remains sidelined from Seahawks practices since a shoulder injury in early August. pic.twitter.com/xWa6WJ5zfD — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 31, 2023

LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

On the bright side, inside linebacker Devin Bush returned to practice after suffering a concussion in the team’s final preseason game of the year on Saturday against the Packers.

LB Devin Bush returned to Seahawks practice. He got a concussion covering a punt in the third quarter of the final exhibition game Saturday at Green Bay. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 31, 2023

NT Cameron Young

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last but not least, rookie nose tackle Cameron Young also returned to practice this week after being sidelined for a while.

Carroll did say Cameron Young has been back the last two days. Obviously that player into decisions with that making team feel better about NT depth. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 31, 2023

