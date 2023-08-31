Seahawks injury updates: JSN, Darrell Taylor, Devin Bush and more

We won’t see the first Seahawks injury report of the season until next Wednesday, so for now we have to rely on what head coach Pete Carroll deems to share with the media after practice.

Here’s a few injury updates we got from Carroll and the beat writers on Wednesday.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The biggest news is that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was back at practice only a week after getting surgery on his broken wrist. JSN was spotted wearing a cast on his left hand during practice, but he appeared to be performing just fine.

Carroll told reporters after practice that JSN is doing “remarkably well.”

CB Devon Witherspoon

Seattle’s other first-round draft pick remains out with a hamstring injury that’s caused him to miss a lot of time this offseason. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon did not practice again yesterday and has not for over three weeks. Carroll would only share that Witherspoon is “still in rehab.”

DE Mike Morris

Another rookie who’s been out a while is defensive end Mike Morris. While he didn’t offer any specific details, Carroll did volunteer that Morris has not returned to practice as of yet.

OLB Darrell Taylor

Another lineman that’s been missing in action for an extended period of time is outside linebacker Darrell Taylor. He suffered a shoulder injury early in August and has not practiced since. That trend continued yesterday.

LB Devin Bush

On the bright side, inside linebacker Devin Bush returned to practice after suffering a concussion in the team’s final preseason game of the year on Saturday against the Packers.

NT Cameron Young

Last but not least, rookie nose tackle Cameron Young also returned to practice this week after being sidelined for a while.

