Seahawks injury updates: Jordyn Brooks, Devon Witherspoon and more

The Seattle Seahawks held another training camp practice yesterday at the VMAC.

Here are some injury updates from the team’s beat reporters and head coach Pete Carroll, who spoke with them after practice.

LB Jordyn Brooks

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The biggest item of the day was the return of linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp due to the ACL injury he suffered in Week 17. Brooks cleared his physical, which means he’s clear to return to the active roster.

#Seahawks camp: Jordyn Brooks is cleared to practice after tearing his ACL in January. He could be in Seattle’s lineup again at the start of the regular season. If that happens, where will Brooks end up playing? https://t.co/8KY3GAcrJs pic.twitter.com/64SuZelbQp — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 16, 2023

However, Brooks is only allowed to participate in walk-throughs right now and his status for Week 1’s game against the Rams is still uncertain.

CB Devon Witherspoon

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The other major injury update concerns cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Seattle’s fifth overall pick in the draft. Witherspoon is still out after re-aggravating the hamstring injury that he brought over from his time with Illinois. Carroll told reporters Witherspoon is running again but is still not ready to return.

Pete Carroll on CB Devon Witherspoon: "He's running straight ahead and getting there. He’s getting there. It’s going to be a bit still." The Seahawks' top pick has been out since last Monday with a hamstring injury. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Jalen Carter has hit the ground running in Philadelphia, showing his awesome disruptive power in just one snap against the Ravens. It’s still too early to call this a missed opportunity, but it’s not loooking good.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle’s wide receiver corps got dinged up in last Thursday night’s preseason game against Minnesota, but some of them are getting better. Wide receivers Dareke Young and Cody Thompson both returned to practice yesterday.

A couple players back in pads today are Dareke Young and Cody Thompson. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 15, 2023

DE Mike Morris

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Rookie defensive end Mike Morris sat out Tuesday’s practice with what Carroll called a sore shoulder.

A few injury updates from Pete Carroll: Said DL Mike Morris sat out today with a sore shoulder. Doesn't sound serious but they don't want it to get worse; said Kenneth Walker III is close to being back fully, did walkthrough today. Said he'll be ready for regular season…. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 15, 2023

SS Jamal Adams

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

While talking about Brooks coach Carroll also gave the media an update on strong safety Jamal Adams, who remains on the PUP list with the quad injury he suffered in Week 1 last season. Carroll says Adams is still further behind Brooks for his expected return.

Pete Carroll stopped short of saying Jordyn Brooks will be back to play in the season opener. Says Jamal Adams is further behind in his return. It sounds as if Seahawks will indeed be without both for the opener @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 15, 2023

