Seahawks’ injury updates following win over 49ers Week 13

The Seattle Seahawks came away with a thrilling victory on Sunday, beating their rival San Francisco 49ers in front of the home crowd. Following the win, coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player injury updates.

Safety Jamal Adams left the game early and was unable to return. He remained on the sidelines in street clothes for the remainder of the matchup. “He sprained his shoulder today, the one that was operated on (after last season),” Carroll told reporters. “I don’t know any updates other than that.”

Tackle Brandon Shell also left the contest early with a shoulder injury. “Brandon Shell, it’s the same shoulder that was bothering him, just aggravated again,” Carroll explained. “Not a whole lot worse than it was last week, but he didn’t finish last week either.”

Fellow offensive lineman, guard Kyle Fuller, sustained an ankle injury. “He sprained his ankle,” Carroll said. “I don’t know any update on that either.”

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone, who banged up his knee, was ultimately able to return to the game. “Mone had a knee injury, he put a brace on and was OK to go back,” Carroll confirmed. “Toughed that out for sure.”

Carroll should have additional injury updates by his scheduled Monday afternoon press conference.

