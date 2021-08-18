Seahawks injury updates: Dee Eskridge, Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a few injury updates in his press conference following today’s practice.

First, backup quarterback Geno Smith is still out after sustaining a concussion in Saturday night’s loss to the Raiders. Smith got rocked in the first quarter on a cornerback blitz and had to leave the game not long after. Carroll says he stayed home today.

On a positive note, wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been activated from PUP and was at practice today. Carroll thinks he will be ready to go Week 1. Meanwhile, running back Rashaad Pennny is on track to play against the Broncos on Saturday.

Carroll also said cornerback D.J. Reed won’t play but could be back next week.

As was previously reported by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Carroll confirmed that tight end Colby Parkinson won’t require surgery on the foot that was broken last year and got re-aggravated last week.

