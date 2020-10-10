Seahawks injury updates ahead of Sunday night vs. Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks only ruled out one player ahead of the team’s Week-5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Safety Jamal Adams will not sit up Sunday night due to his lingering groin injury.

On Friday afternoon, coach Pete Carroll gave injury updates on the five players Seattle had designated as questionable to play.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee): “He did really well, particularly yesterday in a full-go practice,” Carroll said. “There’s a really good chance that he’s going to be ready to go.”

Linebacker Jordy Brooks (knee): “He is feeling a lot better,” Carroll stated. “He has made a turn, so it’s positive. Again, with that week next week looming, it’s kind of hard to not utilize that for some of these guys, so that’s in the back of my mind for sure.”

Guard Mike Iupati (knee/back): “Mike came back today and felt OK,” Carroll noted. “We took care of them today, but he just had some lower back spasms or something that jumped up and resolved real quickly.”

Running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder): “We just have to make the decision on whether or not he’s going to be safe to go,” Carroll said. “We don’t want to set him back at all knowing we have a big break coming. So he’s another one of those guys that kind of falls into that consideration.”

Safety Lano Hill (back): “He has not been able to make the turn,” Carroll revealed. “He’s got some issues he’s dealing with that seems to be in a pattern where it’s not changing much, so we’re concerned about him getting right.”

The inactive list will be released 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday night.

