Seahawks injury updates: 8 players returning from injury in 2023

Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL and the Seattle Seahwaks had their fair share during the 2022 season.

Here are eight players who are returning from significant injuries in 2023.

SS Jamal Adams (quad)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Jamal Adams suffered a torn quad Week 1 against the Broncos and missed the rest of the regular season. This is far from Adams’ only issue, though. Between a variety of shoulder, hand and lower body injuries, he has now missed as many games (25) due to injury as he has played for the Seahawks. The team does not have a set return date for Adams yet.

LB Jordyn Brooks (ACL)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Brooks made it to Week 17 before suffering an ACL tear in a win over the Jets. This is the first significant injury of his career. However, Seattle also does not have a timeline for Brooks’ return, either.

NT Bryan Mone (ACL)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Mone also tore his ACL a few weeks earlier when the Seahawks lost their second of three games against the 49ers. Apparently Mone needed a difficult surgery to repair the issue and the last we heard from coach Pete Carroll on this he said it’s going to take a while to recover from.

OLB Tyreke Smith (hip)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

After getting picked by Seattle in the fifth round of the draft, Smith began having hip issues over the summer. He was eventually placed on the injured reserve list at the end of August and missed his entire rookie season.

OLB Alton Robinson (knee)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Robinson also missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a knee sprain in the team’s last preseason game of the year against the Cowboys. He was never able to fully recover and remained on IR the rest of the year.

WR Dee Eskridge (hand)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Like Jamal Adams, Eskridge has also been pretty snake-bitten since he came to Seattle. His most recent issue is a broken hand, which landed him on IR late in November. All together he’s missed 14 games in two seasons and a ton of offseason work, as well. Coach Carroll recently told the media Eskridge has some work to do this year.

WR Cody Thompson (shoulder)

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Thompson missed the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury that happened early in the preseason. He previously appeared in five games in 2021 but has mostly been on the practice squad.

TE Will Dissly (knee)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Dissly was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the loss to the Chiefs on Christmas Eve. At the combine, Carroll told reporters that he doesn’t need surgery and should be ready for the start of the season.

