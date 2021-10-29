Seahawks injury updates: 4 notes from Pete Carroll’s Friday press conference

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of important players either dealing with injuries or on the IR list. Coach Pete Carroll offered updates on several of them today during his press conference.

Here are a few notes from Carroll’s conversation with the media.

Russell WIlson is ahead of schedule

As for the big elephant in the room, Russell Wilson is apparently ahead of schedule in his recovery. Carroll says he got his stitches out but there’s no ETA for his return as of yet.

Carroll says Russell Wilson ahead of schedule and has gotten stitches out. But no ETA on a return yet. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 29, 2021

Wilson will be eligible to be activated from IR in Week 10. That’s the stated goal for his return to the lineup.

Duane Brown, Alex Collins, Damien Lewis should play Sunday

The team has listed several players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. The outlook is mostly good, though.

Carroll says Alex Collins and Damien Lewis should both play despite their status. Duane Brown has been dealing with an illness but Carroll is hopeful he’ll feel better by gametime.

Pete Carroll says it appears Alex Collins, Damien Lewis (both questionable) will play Sunday. Duane Brown feels “really lousy,” not COVID related. #Seahawks are hoping he’ll feel better by the game. pic.twitter.com/i5Y5O2aX1M — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 29, 2021

Collins got the start at running back against the Saints even though Rashaad Penny was activated from IR. He also got the majority of the carries.

No update on Chris Carson

Story continues

The uncertainty at running back has to do with Seattle’s starter. Chris Carson is dealing with a neck injury that is apparently a long-term issue but wasn’t disclosed by the team until relatively recently. He was placed on IR along with Wilson but there’s been no word on his status and nothing new today from Carroll.

Carroll says he has no update on Chris Carson, who is eligible to return off IR next week. Says Carson need to make a turn in recovery from neck issue. Says Carson still feels “uncomfortable.” — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 29, 2021

Carson signed a two-year, $10.4 million deal with the Seahawks this past offseason.

Dee Eskridge could be back after bye

The Seahawks have also been without their top draft pick since Week 1, when wide receiver Dee Eskridge suffered a concussion against the Colts. He was eventually placed on IR.

Carroll says Eskridge came back in good shape this week and they’re expecting he can return after the bye week.

Carroll said Dee Eskridge has come back in good shape this week and the expectation is he’ll be ready to jump back in after the bye. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 29, 2021

Eskridge has reportedly been dealing with vision issues since his injury.

1

1

1

1