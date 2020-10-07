Seahawks Injury Report: Jamal Adams out for Week 5 vs. Minnesota originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As the Seahawks (4-0) approach their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3), the team continues to deal with injuries on the defensive side of the football.

Pete Carroll confirmed Wednesday afternoon safety Jamal Adams will not play against Minnesota.

Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams (groin) for Week 5. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 7, 2020

Adams suffered a groin injury in Seattle's Week 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and hasn't played since, including not traveling to the Seahawks Week 4 road game in Miami.

In his time on the field, Adams has been as good as advertised totaling 23 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, and a pass defended.

Joining Adams on the injury report is starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who went through a walkthrough on Wednesday and is expected to practice Thursday.

Quinton Dunbar (knee) went through walkthrough on Wednesday and is expected to practice on Thursday.



He's fighting to make it back after missing the last two games. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 7, 2020

Dunbar has missed Seattle's last two games due to a knee injury. The former Washington cornerback also did some running on Monday.

Additionally rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who didn't play against Miami with a knee sprain, will likely not play against Minnesota. Carroll specified it will be tough for Brooks to return from his injury in time for Sunday's game.

Pete Carroll says SS Jamal Adams needs another week and won't play Sunday vs. Minnesota. That will give him three weeks of rest with Seattle on a bye next week. Said LB Jordyn Brooks will have a hard time playing Sunday. CB Quinton Dunbar will practice tomorrow and hopes to play. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 7, 2020

As for players on IR, Carrol said the plan for defensive end Rasheem Green (neck stinger) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (foot) will be to activate them after the Week 6 bye.

The plan is for WR Phillip Dorsett to make his #Seahawks debut in Week 6 after the bye week. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 7, 2020

Dorsett was signed this past offseason to give the Seahawks a deep threat in the passing game, with Carroll raving about his speed after the signing.

“He’s the fastest guy we’ve ever had here,” Carroll said in August. "He runs in time realms we don’t even think really exist – 4.2s and stuff.”

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football at 5:20 p.m. on NBC as the franchise looks to go 5-0 for the first time.