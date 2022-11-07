Seahawks increase lead in NFC West after win over Cardinals

The NFC West has been very tight from top to bottom so far this season but now, after Week 9, there is beginning to be some separation. The division-leading Seattle Seahawks were the only team in the division to win in Week 9.

These are the latest standings in the NFC West.

NFC West standings entering Week 10

Seattle Seahawks, 6-3 (2-1 division) San Francisco 49ers, 4-4 (3-0 division) Los Angeles Rams, 3-5 (1-2 division) Arizona Cardinals, 3-6 (0-3 division)

Let’s have a look at what happened in Week 9 and what is coming up in Week 10.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks won their fourth consecutive game with a 31-21 win over the Cardinals, holding them to only 262 yards for the entire game after allowing an 83-yard touchdown drive on Arizona’s opening possession.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III had 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Geno Smith passed for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and the defense sacked Kyler Murray four times.

They improved to 6-3.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had their bye week so they sat idle and were able to rest after their Week 8 win over the Rams.

Three of their four wins this season have been over division rivals.

Los Angeles Rams

Playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, receiver Cooper Kupp had a huge game, catching eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, but the rest of the team had 40 passing yards. The Rams, as a team, only had 206 yards of offense and fell two games under .500 with a 16-13 loss.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals scored a touchdown on their opening drive for their first first-quarter touchdown of the season but struggled after that. They gained 83 yards in their first drive and finished with 262.

Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes and led the team with 60 rushing yards but had a critical fumble in the second half on a play that would have been a first down.

Coming up in Week 10

All four teams in the division will play in Week 10.

The Cardinals and Rams face each other for the second time this season, this time in Los Angeles.

The Seahawks will take on the Buccaneers on the road, while the 49ers play at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

