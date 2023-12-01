Seahawks increase lead to 28-20 on Geno Smith's touchdown run

It was not long ago that the Cowboys held a 20-14 lead over the Seahawks and seemed in complete control. Six minutes and 29 seconds of game time later, the Seahawks lead 28-20.

Seattle scored with four seconds left in the first half on a Geno Smith 1-yard pass to DK Metcalf.

The Seahawks opened the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Smith scored on a 5-yard run on third down.

Smith is 14-of-21 for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Metcalf has five receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks is doubtful to return with an ankle injury. Devin Bush has replaced him.