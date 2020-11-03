Seahawks inch back up in Touchdown Wire’s NFL power rankings

The Seattle Seahawks beat the division-rival San Francisco 49ers to return to the top of the NFC West and the conference itself Week 8. But after losing to the Arizona Cardinals the week before, however, Seattle is no longer undefeated.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the lone team without a loss and the No. 1 club in Touchdown Wire’s most recent Weekly NFL power rankings. The Seahawks, who came in a No 4. last week, have now climbed up a spot to No. 3.

“The win was a bounce back for the Seahawks, who dropped a game in overtime last week to the idle Arizona Cardinals,” writes Mark Schofield. “Russell Wilson returned to form, throwing for four touchdown passes and completing 27 of 37 passes for 261 yards along the way. D.K. Metcalf continues to be a revelation at the wide receiver position, as he caught 12 passes on 15 targets for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns. We all know Metcalf is a vertical threat, but he showed some ability after the catch on his first touchdown reception.”

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Making sense of it all https://t.co/Dv3QpQScgt — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) November 3, 2020





“If there is cause for concern, it remains on the defensive side of the football,” Schofield continues. “After Jimmy Garoppolo limped to the locker room with a lower body injury having been sacked three times by Seattle, Nick Mullens came in and completed 18 of 25 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, with the bulk of that production coming in the fourth quarter. Seattle continues to give up points, and perhaps with the trade deadline looming – as well as the impending arrival of Carlos Dunlap – they can shore up that side of the football.”

