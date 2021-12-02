Seahawks in panic mode, Cowboy's Kellen Moore conundrum & Bills/Pats MNF battle for AFC supremacy

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Two NFC teams in quicksand. Two AFC teams vying for conference supremacy. These are the focus of today's episode. Charles Robinson & Liz Loza go deep in the weeds on why the Seattle Seahawks are struggling and Russell Willson's murky future in the pacific northwest, why Mike McCarthy's COVID diagnosis in Dallas opens up a game of 5-D chess about OC Kellen Moore's place in the organization & the upcoming Patriots-Bills matchup on Monday night setting the table for these rival franchises to take the AFC East crown.

Charles & Liz also chat about Robert Griffin III's forthcoming tell-all book about his time in Washington, why running back contracts are on the decline, what the $790 million settlement between Stan Kroenke and the city of St. Louis means for the future of football in eastern Missouri & why the New Orleans Saints have all eyes focused on Taysom Hill during the final stretch of the season.

