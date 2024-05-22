What will be the Seahawks’ identity in Year 1 of the post-Pete Carroll era?

If you’re having a hard time predicting how the Seattle Seahawks’ season will go this year, you’re not alone. There doesn’t seem to be much consensus about how they’ll do, with ESPN projecting just under nine wins, but oddsmakers having them only favored in five. One reason is that we just don’t know what to expect from first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, who has the unenviable task of making the team his own after 14 years under Pete Carroll.

Here’s Kay Adams talking about the mystery that is Seattle’s identity this year, with a cameo from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

What even are the Seahawks this year? 🪞 pic.twitter.com/RiAFnojnGQ — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) May 21, 2024

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking each starting QB the Seahawks will face in 2024

Ranking all 17 Seahawks games from easiest to hardest

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire