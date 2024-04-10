Seahawks hosting South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler for top-30 visit

The Seahawks are doing their diligence on a deep 2024 draft class at the game’s most important position. Already Seattle has reportedly met with a few top quarterback prospects, including Michigan’s JJ McCarthy and Oregon’s Bo Nix – as well as projected UDFA John Rhys Plumlee of UCF.

Now we have word of another quarterback visiting. According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler was in Seattle yesterday meeting with the Seahawks.

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, one of the more intriguing QB prospects in the draft, is in Seattle today for a #Seahawks Top 30 visit, source said. He was with the #Texans yesterday. Rattler has visited with over a dozen teams, thus far, as teams continue to gather info. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2024

Consider us thrilled with this visit, as Rattler is our favorite quarterback prospect in this class outside of the top-three (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr.).

Rattler (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) played his first three college seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina. All together he’s totaled 900 completions, over 10,000 passing yards, a 68.5% completion rate and 77 touchdowns to go with 32 interceptions.

Rattler comes with the aggressive instincts that general mananger John Schneider clearly adores in his quarterbacks. Here’s the highlight reel.

Rattler is expected to come off the board in either the third or fourth round of the draft. If Seattle ends up drafting him he would likely compete with Sam Howell for the starting job whenever Geno Smith leaves.

