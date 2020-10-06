The Seahawks rank 32nd in total defense. They obviously could use some help.

To that end, the Seahawks are having linebacker Mychal Kendricks in town in addition to the previously reported visit of defensive tackle Snacks Harrison, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Harrison also has visits to the Packers and Bears.

Kendricks spent the past two seasons in Seattle but tore an ACL in Week 17 to end his 2019 season. He has remained a free agent since March, though he came close to signing with the Raiders during training camp.

Kendricks, 30, has received medical clearance from Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician.

He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 14 in Philadelphia on an insider trading charge that he pleaded guilty to in September of 2018. A co-defendant in the case, Damailare Sonoiki, received three years probation in July 2019.

The Seahawks have injuries at linebacker that have necessitated looking outside the building for help.

Seahawks hosting Mychal Kendricks as well as Snacks Harrison originally appeared on Pro Football Talk