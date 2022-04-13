Seahawks hosting Desmond Ridder Wednesday

The Seahawks are one of several teams seen as a possible landing spot for a rookie quarterback in the draft later this month, but they have not been as busy playing hosts to prospects as some of their peers in the last couple of weeks.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will be paying the team a visit on Wednesday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media notes that it is the first known visit from a quarterback for the Seahawks this offseason. There’s been no other word of scheduled meetings, so Ridder’s visit may be the only one that the team winds up hosting ahead of the draft.

Drew Lock and Jacob Eason are the only quarterbacks currently on the Seahawks roster. The team has talked about bringing back Geno Smith, but his return would not seem like enough to take them out of the running for a quarterback.

Ridder could be that guy, although subterfuge is part of the pre-draft process for many teams so the Seahawks’ lack of meetings with other prospects doesn’t mean they’re not considering other options at the position.

