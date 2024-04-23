Seahawks hosted LSU DT Maason Smith for top-30 visit
We have one more late-arriving top-30 visit to report for the Seahawks before the draft begins.
According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith met with Seattle as well as about a dozen other teams around the league.
#LSU DT Maason Smith, one of the more intriguing prospects based on his upside, has visited with the #Saints, #Bengals, #Steelers, #Jets, #Giants, #Vikings, #Bills, #Panthers, #Packers, #AZCardinals, #Ravens, and #Seahawks.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2024
Smith (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) missed almost the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury but showed loads of potential in both 2021 and 2023. All together, he totaled 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss in 20 games with the Tigers. Here are the highlights.
Smith is projected to come off the board some time in the fourth round.
Overall, Seattle seems pretty fixated on defensive line prospects. The team has also reportedly met with UNI’s Khristian Boyd, UCLA’s Grayson Murphy, Penn State’s Chop Robinson, Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat from Texas, Jared Verse from Florida State, Washington’s Bralen Trice, Alabama’s Dallas Turner, Braden Fiske from Florida State and Marshawn Kneeland from Western Michigan.
More Seahawks Wire stories
Grading every first-round draft pick in the John Schneider era
Seahawks pick 4 linemen in final 7-round 2024 mock draft
12 prospects with best % chance of being picked by Seahawks